Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hawks' Okongwu to miss first 2 games of regular season

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 09:06
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Southern California forward Onyeka Okongwu, left, shoots as Arizona forward Ira Lee defends during...

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Southern California forward Onyeka Okongwu, left, shoots as Arizona forward Ira Lee defends during...

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks first-round pick Onyeka Okongwu will miss at least the first two games of the regular season because of a foot injury.

The team said Friday the 6-foot-9 center from Southern California was continuing his rehabilitation for an inflamed sesamoid bone in his left foot, including modified participation in contact practices. He has yet to be cleared for full team practices.

Okongwu's condition will be re-evaluated Dec. 28, the day of the Hawks' home opener against Detroit. He will miss the first two games of the regular season at Chicago on Wednesday and at Memphis on Dec. 26.

Okongwu was the No. 6 overall pick.. He is expected to back up starter Clint Capela and give Atlanta a much-needed defensive presence off the bench.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill