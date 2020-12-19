Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Robinson carries Howard past Hampton 81-76

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 09:17
Robinson carries Howard past Hampton 81-76

WASHINGTON (AP) — Khalil Robinson scored 19 points as Howard edged past Hampton 81-76 on Friday. Deven Richmond and Steve Settle III added 18 points each for the Bison. Settle also had 12 rebounds.

Sam Green had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Howard (1-4), which broke its season-opening four-game losing streak.

Chris Shelton scored a career-high 21 points for the Pirates (1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Davion Warren scored a career-high 21 points plus eight rebounds and six assists. Russell Dean had 14 points and eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill