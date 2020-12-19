Alexa
Pridgen leads UNC-Wilmington past Norfolk St. 80-72

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 08:19
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Pridgen had 19 points and 10 rebounds as UNC-Wilmington defeated Norfolk State 80-72 on Friday. Jake Boggs and Ty Gadsden added 18 points each for the Seahawks. Boggs also had seven rebounds.

John Bowen had 10 points and three blocks for UNC Wilmington (4-3).

J.J. Matthews scored a career-high 24 points for the Spartans (3-3). Devante Carter added 16 points. Kashaun Hicks had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:50 GMT+08:00

