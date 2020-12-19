Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

MLB Calendar

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/19 06:50
MLB Calendar

Jan. 15 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged. International amateur signing period opens.

Feb. 1-19 — Salary arbitration hearings.

Feb. 17 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 22 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 27 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 15 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.

March 27 — Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending spring training with a minor league contract.

March 30 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay.

April 1 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

July 13 — All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 25 — Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

Dec. 1 — Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dec. 15 — International amateur signing period closes.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill