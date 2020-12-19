Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/19 06:08
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks fell Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500 a day after it and other major indexes returned to record heights.

The selling came as the wait drags on to see whether Congress can reach a deal to send more cash to struggling workers and businesses.

Despite closing lower, the S&P 500 still notched a weekly gain that more than made up its prior week’s loss.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 13.07 points, or 0.4%, to 3,709.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 124.32 points, or 0.4%, to 30,179.05.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 9.11 points, or 0.1%, to 12,755.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 8.06 points, or 0.4%, to 1,969.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 45.95 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow gained 132.68 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq added 377.77 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 58.29 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 478.63 points, or 14.8%.

The Dow is up 1,640.61 points, or 5.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,783.03 points, 42.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 301.52 points, or 18.1%.

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill