Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Athletic Bilbao spoils Huesca's fun week by 2-0 in La Liga

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 06:13
Athletic Bilbao spoils Huesca's fun week by 2-0 in La Liga

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Athletic Bilbao spoiled Huesca's party by 2-0 and sent the Aragonese club to the bottom of the Spanish league on Friday.

Athletic was being shaded at home until the 86th minute when Bosnian forward Kenan Kodro drew a foul in the box from central defender Jorge Pulido. Pulido left thanks to a second yellow card and Kodro slotted the spot kick down the middle.

The lead was doubled in injury time after center back Unai Nunez's header to a cross from Jon Morcillo.

Athletic moved into the top half of the standings.

Huesca was on a high from two successive wins, its first in the league last weekend and a win in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday. But it couldn't finish chances on Friday. Javier Ontiveros had the only two shots on target in the first half, and a belter from a 40-yard free kick in the second half just missed to the left.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill