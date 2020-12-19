Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/19 04:35
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 74 cents to $49.10 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 76 cents to $52.26 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $1.40 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.51 a gallon. January natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $1.50 to $1,888.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 15 cents to $26.03 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents $3.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.31 Japanese yen from 103.11 yen. The euro fell to $1.2241 from $1.2264.

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:44 GMT+08:00

