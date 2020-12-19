Alexa
Falcons' Julio Jones out another game with ailing hamstring

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 03:52
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Or...

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Julio Jones' lingering hamstring injury will keep him from playing in the Atlanta Falcons' home finale.

The team ruled Jones out for Sunday's game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5).

The Falcons (4-9) also ruled out safety Riccardo Allen (concussion), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee).

This will be the fifth game that Jones has missed with the hamstring issue, which first cropped up in Week 3.

Jones is assured of playing the second-fewest games of his 10-year career. He was limited to five games in 2013 by a season-ending foot injury.

Jones ranks third on the Falcons this season behind Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage with 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:43 GMT+08:00

