BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2506
|Down
|35
|Mar
|2472
|Down
|24
|Mar
|2541
|2554
|2492
|2506
|Down
|35
|May
|2500
|2514
|2455
|2472
|Down
|24
|Jul
|2479
|2495
|2441
|2456
|Down
|21
|Sep
|2465
|2480
|2432
|2446
|Down
|18
|Dec
|2455
|2473
|2429
|2439
|Down
|16
|Mar
|2455
|2455
|2420
|2429
|Down
|15
|May
|2420
|2424
|2420
|2424
|Down
|15
|Jul
|2422
|Down
|17
|Sep
|2427
|Down
|17