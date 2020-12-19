BC-US--Cocoa, US

Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2506 Down 35
Mar 2472 Down 24
Mar 2541 2554 2492 2506 Down 35
May 2500 2514 2455 2472 Down 24
Jul 2479 2495 2441 2456 Down 21
Sep 2465 2480 2432 2446 Down 18
Dec 2455 2473 2429 2439 Down 16
Mar 2455 2455 2420 2429 Down 15
May 2420 2424 2420 2424 Down 15
Jul 2422 Down 17
Sep 2427 Down 17

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:43 GMT+08:00

