BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2506 Down 35 Mar 2472 Down 24 Mar 2541 2554 2492 2506 Down 35 May 2500 2514 2455 2472 Down 24 Jul 2479 2495 2441 2456 Down 21 Sep 2465 2480 2432 2446 Down 18 Dec 2455 2473 2429 2439 Down 16 Mar 2455 2455 2420 2429 Down 15 May 2420 2424 2420 2424 Down 15 Jul 2422 Down 17 Sep 2427 Down 17