Weston McKennie voted U.S. Soccer male player of the year

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 01:24
Juventus' Weston McKennie celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino at the Allianz ...
Juventus' Weston McKennie celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino at the Allianz ...

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Weston McKennie has won the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award for the pandemic-abbreviated schedule.

McKennie, of Little Elm, Texas, appeared in two of three U.S. games in 2020, earning man of the match at Wales last month.

,At 22, he is the fourth youngest to win the award behind Christian Pulisic, Landon Donovan and Peter Vermes.

He played in 15 of 16 Bundesliga matches for Schalke, then transferred to Juventus and appeared in 13 games in all competitions, including five in the Champions League. He finished with four goals and two assists in 29 club appearances.

Pulisic won the award at 19 in 2017 and 21 last year, Donovan at 21 in 2003 and Vermes at 22 in 1988.

Votes were cast by national team coaches, players who attended a camp in 2020, the U.S. Soccer Federation board of director and athletes council, Major League Soccer and United Soccer Leagues coaches, select media, former players and administrators.

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:39 GMT+08:00

