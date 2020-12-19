Alexa
The Latest: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for virus

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/19 01:35
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19. The school says the 65-year-old does not have symptoms and will remain at home in isolation until Dec. 27.

Iowa’s game this weekend with Michigan already had been postponed because of the lingering effects of the Wolverines’ outbreak.

Ferentz is the 23rd FBS coach to reveal publicly that he tested positive for the virus. Others include Alabama’s Nick Saban and Ohio State’s Ryan Day, both missing games.

