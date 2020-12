In this combination photo, Nurse Martina Papponetti poses for portraits at the Humanitas Gavazzeni hospital in Bergamo, northern Italy, on Friday, Mar... In this combination photo, Nurse Martina Papponetti poses for portraits at the Humanitas Gavazzeni hospital in Bergamo, northern Italy, on Friday, March 27, 2020, right, and Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. "Memories from these 8 months just pile up. Handwriting on the back of a photograph I deliver to a patient 'we are with you, come on mom' she signals to get physically closer, her caress on my hand, a tear on her face. I leave the room, and stop outside the closed door. No one can make it alone. You learn to have (apparently) courage for two and to convey it with gestures and attention. You learn to rely on hope beyond science, to forgive yourself for promises made that could not be kept. You learn the value of a smile and of a hospital discharge, which until a few months earlier were obvious. Those portraits freeze a moment nobody wanted to associate memories with. Then came the gratifications, the messages of solidarity and strength from anywhere in the world and in any language. Banners along the hospital walls ... perhaps today we too should be thanking whoever did it, because it made us feel less alone." (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)