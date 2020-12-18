Alexa
NFL Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321 6-1-0 4-2-0 7-2-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245 4-3-0 4-2-0 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279 4-2-0 2-5-0 5-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393 0-7-0 0-6-0 0-10-0 0-3-0 0-5-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300 4-2-0 5-2-0 5-4-0 4-0-0 2-2-0
Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336 4-3-0 5-1-0 7-4-0 2-0-0 4-1-0
Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359 2-4-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383 1-6-0 0-6-0 1-9-0 0-3-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237 6-1-0 5-1-0 8-1-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368 5-2-0 4-2-0 6-4-0 3-0-0 2-3-0
Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273 3-3-0 5-2-0 5-5-0 3-0-0 3-2-0
Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338 2-4-0 0-6-1 2-7-0 0-3-1 0-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281 5-1-0 7-0-0 10-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0
Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421 2-5-0 5-2-0 5-5-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347 2-4-0 3-4-0 4-5-0 1-3-0 1-3-0
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389 3-4-0 2-5-0 4-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275 3-3-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 4-5-0 3-2-0
N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291 2-4-0 3-4-0 1-1-0 4-7-0 3-2-0
Philadelphia 4 8 1 .346 277 328 3-3-1 1-5-0 0-3-1 4-5-0 2-2-0
Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400 2-4-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 3-6-0 1-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265 5-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 8-2-0 5-0-0
Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294 4-3-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 5-4-0 2-2-0
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322 2-5-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 2-8-0 1-3-0
Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332 2-5-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 3-6-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323 5-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 8-2-0 4-1-0
Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291 3-4-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 5-5-0 1-3-0
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355 3-4-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 4-5-0 3-1-0
Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389 1-5-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 4-6-0 1-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246 5-1-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 8-2-0 2-2-0
Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324 6-1-0 3-3-0 3-1-0 6-3-0 2-2-0
Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303 3-3-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 5-4-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311 1-6-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 3-6-0 2-2-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Chargers 30, Las Vegas 27, OT

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25

Minnesota at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 26

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:35 GMT+08:00

