Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 23:02
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow

OWEGO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York State Police sergeant rescued a man stranded for hours in a car covered by nearly 4 feet of snow thrown by a plow during this week's storm, authorities said.

The 58-year-old Candor man drove off the road and got plowed in by a truck, authorities said. He made several 911 calls and was stranded more than 10 hours without heat.

Sgt. Jason Cawley dug through the snow Thursday and found the vehicle in the town of Owego, outside Binghamton.

The man had hypothermia and frostbite when he was removed from the car. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill