Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Fiat Chrysler CEO Manley to run Americas after PSA merger

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 22:14
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, Fiat Chrysler's new CEO, Mike Manley, is interviewed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit...

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, Fiat Chrysler's new CEO, Mike Manley, is interviewed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit...

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley will run operations in the Americas when his company merges with France's PSA Peugeot early next year.

FCA Chairman John Elkann announced Manley's new post on Friday in a letter to employees. Manley's role in the merged company had been a mystery.

PSA CEO Carlos Tavares will run the overall company, to be named Stellantis. Shareholders of both companies will vote on the merger Jan. 4 to seal the deal creating the world's fourth-largest automaker. The merger is expected to be completed by the end of March.

PSA will get six seats on the new company's 11-member board, which will be chaired by Elkann.

The Americas, especially the U.S., are key to the new company's success. Fiat Chrysler's Jeep and Ram brands are highly profitable, and Tavares has long wanted to sell PSA vehicles in the U.S.

Manley has been the Italian-American automaker's CEO for 2 1/2 years, taking over when Sergio Marchionne died in 2018.

Stellantis will have the capacity to produce 8.7 million cars a year, just behind Volkswagen, the Renault-Nissan alliance and Toyota.

group, with Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann head of the board.

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill