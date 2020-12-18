Alexa
Sexual assault charge dropped against rapper Mystikal

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 22:06
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A sexual assault charged was dropped against New Orleans rapper Mystikal, who was released from jail on a $3 million bond almost two years ago.

On Thursday, a Caddo Parish grand jury returned a no true bill against Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, news outlets reported.

The district attorney's office said the case was resubmitted to a second grand jury after “additional evidence and information were discovered."

Tyler, 50, surrendered to authorities in August 2017 when he learned there was a warrant out for his arrest on rape and kidnapping charges. Tyler was accused of a sexual assault at a Shreveport casino in October 2016.

Tyler was later jailed for 1½ years before being released in Feb. 2019 on a $3 million bond.

Mystikal is best known for his 2000 hit, “Shake (it Fast),” which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. His 2000 album “Let’s Get Ready” went multiplatinum.

Tyler previously pleaded guilty in 2003 to forcing his then-hairstylist to perform sexual acts on him and two bodyguards. He was released from a Louisiana prison in 2010 after serving six years for sexual battery and extortion.

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:33 GMT+08:00

