Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ex-governor of Mexico's Jalisco state shot to death

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 21:48
Ex-governor of Mexico's Jalisco state shot to death

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former governor of Mexico’s troubled western state of Jalisco was shot to death early Friday at a restaurant in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta.

State prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis said Friday that Aristóteles Sandoval was killed in an attack that targeted only him around 1:40 a.m.

Jalisco state is home to the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, and the attack bore the hallmarks of a gang killing.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed condolences and said the killing would be investigated “to find out the cause, the motive” behind the attack.

But López Obrador said that the investigation was the responsibility of state prosecutors. Normally, high-profile crimes possibly involving a drug cartel are taken over by federal prosecutors.

The killer waited until Sandoval got up from a table he was sharing with four other people, before shooting him several times in the back.

Sandoval was a member of the old ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party who governed the state from 2013 to 2018.

Current Gov. Enrique Alfaro called it a “direct attack,” suggesting the killer knew who he was targeting and was only interested in killing the ex-governor.

Attacks against former governors are not unknown in Mexico; in 2010, Silverio Cavazos — the former governor of the neighboring state of Colima — was shot to death outside his home,

State officials said Sandoval had 15 police bodyguards assigned to him, as well as bulletproof vehicles.

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill