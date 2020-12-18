Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 18, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;29;25;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;13;83%;69%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;NW;8;61%;4%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;14;6;Sunny intervals;13;7;ENE;2;80%;44%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;17;12;Periods of sun;16;11;WSW;12;84%;44%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;11;7;Occasional rain;11;7;SSW;24;87%;64%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cold with flurries;-7;-9;Cold with flurries;-7;-9;SSE;6;82%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds breaking;9;2;Colder;4;-1;ESE;10;88%;51%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;-10;-15;Cloudy;-9;-18;SW;16;79%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid, a.m. showers;33;26;Humid;36;24;SSE;19;61%;55%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;16;9;Clouds and sun;14;8;NNE;8;72%;20%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;23;17;Clouds and sun, nice;23;17;SE;13;67%;2%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;NW;13;67%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. shower;30;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;ESE;9;82%;82%;3

Bangalore, India;Some sun, pleasant;27;16;Periods of sun, nice;27;16;E;15;63%;6%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;34;24;Some sun, pleasant;31;22;ENE;8;46%;24%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;15;10;Mostly cloudy;15;9;W;14;83%;29%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;0;-9;Sunny, but chilly;2;-9;N;5;23%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Mostly cloudy;5;0;SE;6;84%;24%;0

Berlin, Germany;Clouds breaking;7;2;Partial sunshine;8;4;S;13;85%;9%;1

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;20;7;Mostly cloudy;20;7;S;8;66%;72%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;19;Partly sunny;30;20;SSW;8;53%;61%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;5;1;Low clouds;4;2;ESE;18;92%;36%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;11;7;A little p.m. rain;9;6;SSW;19;75%;68%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Low clouds;6;0;ENE;5;78%;27%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;4;0;Low clouds;3;0;ENE;7;80%;21%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, warm;33;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;14;SSW;18;55%;55%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;19;NNE;5;55%;72%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;9;-5;Sunny and cold;4;-4;NW;14;31%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;NE;14;61%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;Sunny and nice;25;18;SSE;28;63%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;28;20;A shower;28;21;ENE;6;63%;65%;6

Chennai, India;A shower in places;32;25;Partly sunny;31;25;NE;17;75%;57%;6

Chicago, United States;Variable cloudiness;4;2;Showers of rain/snow;7;1;W;16;77%;80%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;NE;8;82%;59%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;6;4;Mostly cloudy;7;5;SSW;14;88%;26%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;26;22;Breezy with some sun;26;22;NNE;26;53%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;16;11;Decreasing clouds;13;3;N;13;71%;29%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;24;Clouds and sun;33;25;NE;12;66%;36%;9

Delhi, India;Sunny;19;6;Hazy sun;18;6;WNW;12;52%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A little snow;4;-6;Mostly cloudy;8;-2;SW;10;36%;7%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;23;10;Plenty of sunshine;24;11;NW;9;48%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;30;24;SW;11;78%;65%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;13;7;Spotty showers;9;5;SW;23;77%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;11;-3;Cloudy and cooler;6;0;ENE;9;35%;59%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;17;12;Mostly cloudy;17;13;SSW;10;78%;69%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;16;13;Cloudy;17;13;N;16;45%;20%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;26;16;A t-storm around;27;16;ENE;15;71%;55%;7

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;24;16;Sunny intervals;26;16;E;16;69%;30%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;4;1;A little rain;6;4;SW;11;94%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;32;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;NNE;12;59%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;22;14;Partly sunny;21;13;N;14;50%;23%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;29;23;Winds subsiding;28;23;ENE;27;61%;59%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;29;15;Hazy sun;28;14;ENE;9;47%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;Hazy sun;18;4;W;8;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds breaking;10;6;Partly sunny;10;6;NE;11;81%;12%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;Cloudy with a shower;32;25;WSW;19;71%;67%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;28;21;Sunny intervals;29;22;N;12;45%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;24;13;Mostly sunny;27;14;N;13;53%;24%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;11;-4;Mostly sunny;11;-3;NW;7;35%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;24;10;Mostly cloudy;26;13;NE;16;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;2;Sunshine;17;3;SSE;7;59%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Hazy sunshine;32;18;N;16;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;1;-1;Low clouds;2;0;SW;9;92%;30%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;24;Partial sunshine;30;24;NE;11;64%;30%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;SSW;9;67%;64%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;24;11;Hazy sun;22;11;N;10;44%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;28;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;5;83%;67%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;16;4;A p.m. shower or two;18;5;E;12;48%;69%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;24;Hazy sun, a shower;31;24;SSW;9;76%;44%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;24;20;Some sun, pleasant;23;19;SSE;14;70%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Becoming cloudy;14;13;Rainy times;16;9;NNW;10;78%;73%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and breezy;12;10;A little a.m. rain;12;8;SSW;21;83%;61%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;NNE;7;31%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;WSW;10;67%;35%;11

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds and fog;10;4;Chilly with rain;8;4;SW;8;87%;85%;0

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;27;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;ENE;17;73%;81%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;6;81%;68%;4

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;31;24;Humid with downpours;28;25;NW;8;83%;96%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;21;9;Some sun;21;8;SSE;18;54%;17%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;23;10;Hazy sunshine;24;10;N;7;37%;16%;5

Miami, United States;Not as warm;22;16;Areas of low clouds;24;20;ESE;16;58%;13%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of p.m. snow;1;0;Low clouds;1;-1;WSW;10;95%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sunshine;32;25;A morning shower;31;25;E;17;69%;66%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Thickening clouds;30;19;A shower and t-storm;24;10;SW;27;73%;68%;8

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;-7;-12;Cloudy;-4;-6;SSE;0;61%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-1;-4;A morning flurry;-4;-6;SE;14;90%;62%;0

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;33;23;Hazy sun;32;23;N;11;49%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;25;15;Breezy in the p.m.;26;15;NNE;19;52%;31%;9

New York, United States;Turning sunny, cold;0;-7;Increasing clouds;0;-3;WSW;8;56%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly cloudy;20;9;WNW;9;69%;10%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;-8;-11;High clouds, breezy;-7;-12;SSW;24;81%;39%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;9;1;An afternoon shower;6;0;NW;14;59%;45%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;2;2;A touch of rain;5;2;S;14;87%;83%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;-7;-14;A little p.m. snow;-4;-6;SE;12;77%;84%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy p.m. showers;29;26;Spotty showers;28;26;NNW;18;82%;87%;5

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;WNW;8;77%;78%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;29;25;A downpour;31;24;ENE;11;77%;81%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;10;5;Occasional rain;10;5;SSW;15;79%;68%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;32;19;Hot, becoming breezy;33;16;S;21;31%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;32;25;Mostly cloudy;33;24;N;18;49%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little p.m. rain;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ENE;20;68%;64%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;21;Hazy sunshine;32;20;SE;8;53%;55%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Low clouds;2;0;SE;7;78%;10%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;0;-17;Hazy and cold;-4;-17;SSE;5;40%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Brief a.m. showers;18;11;Showers, some heavy;18;11;E;13;74%;96%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;17;8;Clouds and sunshine;18;11;SSW;7;78%;74%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;25;Sunshine, pleasant;29;26;ENE;13;63%;28%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;7;1;Partly sunny;3;-1;NNE;12;68%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;6;4;Low clouds;6;0;SSW;12;96%;55%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;NNW;11;76%;56%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;23;12;Partly sunny;18;11;ENE;13;51%;29%;3

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;15;5;Plenty of sun;15;5;NNE;6;76%;31%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;0;-2;A morning shower;3;0;SSW;6;90%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;13;6;Mostly sunny;13;7;NNE;11;70%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;24;17;A t-storm in spots;24;17;ENE;15;77%;73%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;ENE;18;76%;65%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a shower;29;19;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;N;11;56%;3%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;ESE;7;37%;28%;6

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds, then sun;24;8;Mostly sunny, nice;29;10;SW;10;27%;9%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, a shower;30;23;Partial sunshine;29;22;N;17;76%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;14;11;Spotty showers;15;7;N;8;83%;67%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;10;7;Cloudy, p.m. rain;10;9;SSW;13;84%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing;2;-11;Mostly sunny, chilly;-2;-8;ENE;6;26%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;8;4;Chilly with some sun;9;2;N;20;47%;14%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers, heavy early;28;25;Spotty showers;30;25;NW;15;78%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;5;-1;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;E;6;86%;22%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;28;24;Sunshine, a shower;28;24;ENE;19;77%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;6;4;Cloudy and mild;8;4;SSW;10;92%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;A couple of t-storms;29;19;Cloudy, not as warm;24;17;ENE;20;60%;68%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;21;16;A little rain;19;15;ENE;16;81%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of rain;4;1;A little rain;6;3;SSW;11;90%;64%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;9;-1;Brief p.m. showers;5;1;NW;10;59%;84%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;12;-1;Mainly cloudy;5;1;NW;5;82%;33%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;9;2;Clouds and sun;7;0;WSW;9;54%;27%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;21;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;NNE;9;63%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;19;6;Clouds and sun, nice;18;7;E;5;61%;41%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;11;2;Cooler;7;-1;NNW;20;48%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;-1;-3;Rain and snow shower;3;2;SW;21;81%;74%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;20;14;Partly sunny;20;13;ESE;19;59%;15%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly cloudy;19;14;A morning shower;19;12;ESE;12;78%;77%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-18;-28;Plenty of sunshine;-13;-24;SE;7;71%;11%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;8;5;Cloudy, rain;7;6;SE;10;77%;97%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;4;1;Low clouds;6;1;SE;13;88%;30%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partial sunshine;28;15;Mostly sunny;25;14;E;10;46%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of wet snow;3;-1;Low clouds;2;-2;SSW;10;88%;38%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds;6;0;Rather cloudy;4;-1;SSE;12;92%;10%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming very windy;20;16;Very windy;20;16;NNW;46;72%;0%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;23;Hazy sunshine;34;22;W;7;56%;5%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Brilliant sunshine;6;-4;Mostly sunny;3;-2;NE;3;47%;16%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill