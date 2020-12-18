Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

UK agency agrees not to photograph Duchess of Sussex, family

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 19:31
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglica...

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglica...

LONDON (AP) — A news and photography agency has agreed not to take pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son, Archie, the High Court in London was told at a hearing Friday.

The agreement is part of a settlement between the former Meghan Markle and U.K. company Splash News and Picture Agency of a case she filed in March over photos of her and her son taken in a Canadian park in January. The agency has since gone into administration, a type of bankruptcy protection.

A spokesman for Schillings, legal representatives for Prince Harry and his wife, called the settlement “a clear signal that unlawful, invasive and intrusive paparazzi behavior will not be tolerated and that the couple takes these matters seriously — just as any family would.”

A similar claim against Splash US, a sister company to Splash UK, is continuing in the British court system, the spokesman added.

Under the agreement announced Friday, Splash UK undertakes not to photograph the duke, duchess or their son in the future if the agency comes out of administration.

In a separate privacy case, Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, over publication of a letter the duchess wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan and Harry stepped down from their royal duties at the end of March and are now based in Los Angeles.

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill