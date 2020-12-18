Taiwan president thanks immigrants on International Migrants Day

Taiwan on Friday celebrated International Migrants Day, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressing on social media her gratitude to all immigrant families for helping enrich the country's cultural diversity.

In her Facebook post, Tsai pledged that the government will always strive to ensure Taiwan remains a pluralistic and inclusive society.

"Thank you all for willing to become part of the big family. Taiwan is grateful to have you. Happy International Migrants Day!" she wrote.

Her message also included a video featuring women originating from seven different Southeast Asian countries -- Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Cambodia and Malaysia -- who have since become naturalized Taiwanese citizens.

Dressed in their traditional costumes, each of the featured women were invited to say where they came from, followed by the phrase "I'm Taiwanese."

The video was produced by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's Department of Women's Affairs.

United Nations International Migrants Day is celebrated every year on Dec. 18. (By Wen Kuei-hsiang and Ko Lin)