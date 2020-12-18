Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bus driver in Finland convicted over crash that killed 4

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 19:02
Bus driver in Finland convicted over crash that killed 4

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The driver of a bus that plunged about from a bridge onto railway tracks in central Finland two years ago was found guilty on Friday of reckless driving that caused the death of four people and injured 22. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

The District Court of Kuopio said the 51-year-old man, who was not identified, lost control of the vehicle on Aug 24, 2018, outside Kuopio, some 350 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of Helsinki.

It hit five cars stopped at a red light before plunging 10 meters (33 feet) onto railway tracks, Finnish broadcaster YLE said. There was no train on the track at the time.

Several of the passengers on the bus later said they were scared by the man's driving earlier in the journey.

The driver admitted causing the death of three Swedes and one Finn, and injuring others.

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill