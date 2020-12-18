UEFA cancels next year's Under-17 European tournaments

Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 18:08
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA canceled next year's Under-17 European Championships for men and women on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both annual soccer tournaments had been scheduled for May, with Cyprus hosting the men and the Faeroe Islands making its continental hosting debut for the women.

“The current epidemiological situation in many parts of Europe (is) making it unrealistic to hold youth competitions in the first months of 2021,” UEFA said.

Concerns were cited about having teenagers travel on commercial flights and preparing players for the tournaments.

The UEFA executive committee decided the annual under-19 tournaments will go ahead. They are scheduled for later in the European summer in Romania and Belarus.

