AP PHOTOS: Sports pictures from around Europe in 2020

A man on a balcony watches the second-division game between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. With virtual crowds, daily matches and lots of testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus, soccer is coming back to Spain. The Spanish league resumes this week, more than three months after it was suspended because of the pandemic, becoming the second top league to restart in Europe. The Bundesliga was first. The Premier League and the Italian league should be next in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)