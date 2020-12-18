Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Sports pictures from around Europe in 2020

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 18:01
Riders pedal under a cloudy sky during the men's elite event, at the road cycling World Championships, in Imola, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Ph...
Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea dives for the ball in front of Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, center, and Manchester United's Luke Shaw,...
Fans, standing on ladders from behind the fence, celebrate a goal as they watch a Czech first division match between Bohemians Prague and Zlin in Prag...
Dogs look out of their transportation box prior the start of the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Hora...
Rudy Rinaldi and Thibault Demarthon of Monaco speed down the track during the two-man Bobsled World Cup race in Igls, near Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday,...
A competitor battles gale force winds during the Dutch Headwind Cycling Championships on the storm barrier Oosterscheldekering near Neeltje Jans, sout...
An athlete warms up for the Nordic Combined World Cup Men's Individual Gundersen NH/5km competition in Seefeld, Austria, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Ph...
Austria's Roland Leitinger loses control as he competes in an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, Fe...
Russia's Anastasiia Guliakova performs in the ladies free skating program during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, Russia...
Athletic Club and Real Madrid players during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at the San Manes stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP P...
Everton's Richarlison, right, fights for the ball with Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and E...
Liverpool supporters celebrate as they gather outside of Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, June 25, 2020 after Liverpool clinched the E...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the second practice session prior to the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorcham...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Tuscany, at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, Italy, ...
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the qualifying session for the upcoming Russian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Sochi ...
Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Sampdoria at the ...
England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, right, dives to take the catch to dismiss Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi during the third day of the third cricket Test...
Riders with Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jerse...
Spectators are blurred by a glass separation wall as Serbia's Novak Djokovic wipes his face with his towel in the quarterfinal match of the French Ope...
Dominic Thiem of Austria serves to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their singles final tennis match at the ATP World Finals tennis tournament at the ...
A parkour runner jumps on a railway bridge with the buildings of the banking district in background in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (...
Liverpool's Diogo Jota reacts as he is tackled by Atalanta's Marten de Roon during the Champions League group D soccer match between Liverpool and Ata...
A man waves a flag commemorating soccer legend Diego Maradona outside the San Paolo stadium, in Naples, southern Italy, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Marad...
Linoy Ashram of Israel performs with the clubs during the 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Ath...
Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso, right, fights for the ball with Bayern's Serge Gnabry during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atleti...
A man on a balcony watches the second-division game between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. With virtual crowd...
PSG's Neymar follows the ball into the net after Juan Bernat scored his side's third goal during the Champions League semifinal soccer match between R...
Bayern's Lucas Hernandez celebrates with the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the...
Moenchengladbach players celebrate in front of the cardboards with photos of Moenchengladbach fans displayed on the stands at the end of the German Bu...
People play soccer in a dusty field in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the enti...

LONDON (AP) — Despite a pandemic and a sports year thrown into chaos like never before, Associated Press photographers were present at the biggest events in Europe.

From the Champions League final to the Tour de France to the slopes of World Cup ski races, the AP was there to capture the best athletes in the world competing on the biggest stages in sports.

Auto racing, gymnastics, cricket and figure skating were just some of the other events covered by the AP in a year where tournaments were delayed, postponed and rescheduled at an alarming rate.

When Liverpool finally won its first English league title in 30 years, when Napoli mourned the death of Diego Maradona, and when Lewis Hamilton won his record-tying seventh Formula One title, the AP was there to document it all.

