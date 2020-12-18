Alexa
Dutch DJs W&W to headline 'first massive party of 2021' in Taiwan

November's Ultra Music Festival in Taipei was world's first EDM event during COVID pandemic

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/18 17:43
Dutch duo W&W will headline Creamfields Taiwan (Facebook, wandwofficial photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dutch duo W&W will headline a list of international DJs performing in Taiwan on Jan. 30 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the Creamfields Festival announced Friday (Dec. 19).

On Nov. 14, the Ultra Music Festival was the first electronic dance music (EDM) event to be held worldwide during the epidemic, with international DJs Alesso, Vini Vici, Kayzo and Slander on the program. An estimated 10,000 people attended the event.

What organizers describe as “the first massive party of 2021” will rely heavily on W&W, ranked No. 14 in the recently released DJ Mag 100 list of the best DJs in the world. They will also perform an extra set under their alias, NWYR, with the rest of the day offering a cast of international DJs.

Fellow Dutchmen Blasterjaxx, Sandro Silva and Sub Zero Project will be joined by Denmark’s Morten, who recently worked with the world’s No. 1 DJ David Guetta, and by Andrew Rayel from Moldova and Portuguese duo Kevu.

Taiwan will be represented by acts including DJ Junior and soul singer Eileen Yo (游宇潼). Most of the overseas DJs performed at Rave Culture Thailand in Pattaya on Dec. 12.

Creamfields Festival is a British organization, and the event will take place on the same site as the Ultra Music Festival, at Dajia Riverside Park in Taipei City.
