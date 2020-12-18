Young city councilor in south Taiwan city faces recall vote

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Voters in Kaohsiung can cast a ballot in a recall vote targeting City Councilor Huang Chieh (黃捷) on Feb. 6, in a move widely seen as revenge for Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) recall defeat earlier this year.

The Kuomintang (KMT) mayor lost a recall vote on June 6, with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) winning the Aug. 15 election to replace him by a record landslide. KMT supporters struck back by starting recall petitions against outspoken critics of Han.

On Friday, the Central Election Commission (CEC) ruled there were enough valid signatures to organize a recall vote against Huang in her Fengshan election district on Feb. 6, 2021. A total of 10 percent of her district’s eligible voters, or 28,783 people, needed to offer valid endorsements for a recall.

The CEC said it counted 30,498 valid signatures but rejected 11,185 as invalid, CNA reported. On Feb. 6, at least 25 percent of eligible voters will have to cast their vote and more will have to vote in favor of the recall than against for the independent city councilor to lose her seat.

Huang, 27, was initially elected as a member of the New Power Party (NPP) but later left the small group that emerged from the 2014 Sunflower Movement. She gained nationwide prominence after a video appeared of her rolling her eyes at remarks by Han during a city council meeting.