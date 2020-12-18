Fireworks, sunrise, cultural immersion and pool party 2021 New Year’s Eve Celebration for All!

To provide all type of guests an option more suited to their taste, Regent Taipei presents four room packages this NYE - providing options for firework watchers, sunrise lovers, culture aficionados and party-goers all at once!

The Spectacular Fireworks NYE Experience provides guests a Tai Pan room stay and the chance to join Tai Pan Lounge’s Year End Countdown Party with a magnificent window view of the 101 fireworks with plenty of bubblies and gourmet; package starts at NT$8800 per room.

For party go-ers, Regent Taipei will also be hosting an outdoor rooftop pool countdown party, complete with snack bars, music and large-screen live broadcast of the Taipei City Countdown Concert. The Starlit Pool Countdown Party NYE Experience comes with two complimentary entrance tickets to the outdoor pool countdown party. The package starts at NT$6800 per room.

Those looking to travel yet still can’t and thus want a cultural immersion, may select the Japanese NYE Experience, starting at NT$8800/pax. Guests may enjoy Regent Taipei Balcony Lounge Happy Hour and the Japanese executive chef created Toshikoshi (New Year) Soba, for an auspicious start to the new year. Then guests can take Regent Taipei’s private car service to Xinyi Esltie’s private rooftop for a closer up look at the 101 fireworks. Finally, guests can enjoy a Japanese style breakfast with rice cake soup the following morning, the first day of year 2021.

Those who are more nature loving and would prefer a more peaceful, quiet yet magical welcoming of 2021 may choose the Peace Island NYE Experience, starting at NT$4990/pax. Guests who select this package may enjoy Balcony Lounge benefits before returning to their rooms or top up to join the countdown parties. The following morning, guests will take Regent Taipei exclusive transportation to Keelung’s Peace Island, the best location in all of Taiwan to witness the first sun rays of 2021 before returning to Regent Taipei’s CNN recommended best buffet in Taipei- Brasserie - for a plentiful breakfast.