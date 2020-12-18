Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Fireworks, sunrise, cultural immersion and pool party 2021 New Year’s Eve Celebration for All!

  155
By  Taiwan News
2020/12/18 16:18
Fireworks, sunrise, cultural immersion and pool party 2021 New Year’s Eve Celebration for All!
Fireworks, sunrise, cultural immersion and pool party 2021 New Year’s Eve Celebration for All!

To provide all type of guests an option more suited to their taste, Regent Taipei presents four room packages this NYE - providing options for firework watchers, sunrise lovers, culture aficionados and party-goers all at once!

The Spectacular Fireworks NYE Experience provides guests a Tai Pan room stay and the chance to join Tai Pan Lounge’s Year End Countdown Party with a magnificent window view of the 101 fireworks with plenty of bubblies and gourmet; package starts at NT$8800 per room.

For party go-ers, Regent Taipei will also be hosting an outdoor rooftop pool countdown party, complete with snack bars, music and large-screen live broadcast of the Taipei City Countdown Concert. The Starlit Pool Countdown Party NYE Experience comes with two complimentary entrance tickets to the outdoor pool countdown party. The package starts at NT$6800 per room.

Those looking to travel yet still can’t and thus want a cultural immersion, may select the Japanese NYE Experience, starting at NT$8800/pax. Guests may enjoy Regent Taipei Balcony Lounge Happy Hour and the Japanese executive chef created Toshikoshi (New Year) Soba, for an auspicious start to the new year. Then guests can take Regent Taipei’s private car service to Xinyi Esltie’s private rooftop for a closer up look at the 101 fireworks. Finally, guests can enjoy a Japanese style breakfast with rice cake soup the following morning, the first day of year 2021.

Those who are more nature loving and would prefer a more peaceful, quiet yet magical welcoming of 2021 may choose the Peace Island NYE Experience, starting at NT$4990/pax. Guests who select this package may enjoy Balcony Lounge benefits before returning to their rooms or top up to join the countdown parties. The following morning, guests will take Regent Taipei exclusive transportation to Keelung’s Peace Island, the best location in all of Taiwan to witness the first sun rays of 2021 before returning to Regent Taipei’s CNN recommended best buffet in Taipei- Brasserie - for a plentiful breakfast.

Updated : 2020-12-20 17:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Singapore opens borders to Taiwan visitors today
Singapore opens borders to Taiwan visitors today
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
MP says Australia should officially recognize Taiwan
MP says Australia should officially recognize Taiwan