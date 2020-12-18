Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch

Taiwanese artist's illustration of female office workers goes viral

  6691
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/18 15:42
(Skyfire illustration)

(Skyfire illustration)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An illustration of female office workers from Taiwan strutting past a typical local eatery went viral on social media this week.

On Wednesday (Dec. 16), a user of the social media site Reddit posted an illustration by Taiwanese artist Skyfire (天之火) showing two young Taiwanese office women in short skirts and high heels briskly walking past a ubiquitous mom-and-pop restaurant. In the picture, which gained over 1,000 upvotes, one woman clutches a bag of Taiwanese tempura while her coworker sips a cup of milk tea.

According to the original caption by the artist, the woman on the left is asking her friend "What do you want to eat later?" In the next line, Skyfire joked, "Don't ask me ah ah ah ah..."

Skyfire told Taiwan News the illustration is part of his "Taiwan Office Lady" series and this particular work was completed and published in July of 2017. As for the inspiration behind the illustration, Skyfire said that office workers in the city center often look for food in the alleys because compared to the department store food courts, "they are cheaper and taste better."

The artist added the red plastic chairs in the snack bar and the umbrella forgotten by a customer "are all from everyone's memories." Five days after first releasing the illustration, Skyfire uploaded another version in which it was converted into a magazine cover listing "101 Things to Do in Taiwan."

Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Early draft (Skyfire illustration)

Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
(Skyfire illustration)

Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Faux cover for a magazine (Skyfire illustration)
illustration
illustrator
Taiwanese culture
Taiwanese cuisine
office workers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese banquet musical to finish in Taipei
Taiwanese banquet musical to finish in Taipei
2020/11/08 19:41
Taiwan CDC's personified disease illustrations go viral in US
Taiwan CDC's personified disease illustrations go viral in US
2020/10/24 09:10
Photo of the Day: Severed fish head mascot spotted at Taiwan baseball game
Photo of the Day: Severed fish head mascot spotted at Taiwan baseball game
2020/10/08 17:16
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese pork shop ribs English
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese pork shop ribs English
2020/09/21 16:32
Prague mayor shares study abroad experience in Taiwan
Prague mayor shares study abroad experience in Taiwan
2020/09/09 17:25

Updated : 2020-12-20 17:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Singapore opens borders to Taiwan visitors today
Singapore opens borders to Taiwan visitors today
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
MP says Australia should officially recognize Taiwan
MP says Australia should officially recognize Taiwan