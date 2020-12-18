Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 13:00
Magdalena Nahuelpan, a Mapuche Indigenous girl, looks at a total solar eclipse using special glasses in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile, Monday, Dec. 14,...
This photo combo shows the sequence of a total solar eclipse seen from Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total solar eclipse wa...
Abortion-rights activists celebrate as Argentine lower house approves a bill that would legalize abortion outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina,...
Abilio Nunes, a Santa Claus performer, waves to children from inside a bubble, a protective measure against the spread of COVID-19, at a shopping cent...
A man leaves after touring the underground, New Salt Cathedral in Zipaquira, Colombia, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Considered the First Wonder of Colomb...
A researcher for Brazil's state-run Fiocruz Institute holds a bat captured in the Atlantic Forest, at Pedra Branca state park, near Rio de Janeiro, Tu...
Newlyweds Ana Vallejos and Yamil Salcedo perform the traditional "Caporales" Andean dance during their wedding celebration, in La Paz, Bolivia, Saturd...
People enjoy stairs with colored lights at a baseball stadium in La Guaira, Venezuela, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.(AP ...
Protesters chant anti-government slogans during a protest demanding the release of political prisoners and the resignation of Haitian President Jovene...
Aquarist Felipe Luna dressed in a Santa Claus costume swims inside a tank at the AquaRio aquarium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. ...

DECEMBER 11-17, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalists Dieu Nalio Chery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

