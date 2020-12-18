Alexa
Knight III leads S. Utah past Dixie State 85-78

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 12:36
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — John Knight III had 22 points as Southern Utah got past Dixie State 85-78 on Thursday night.

Knight III hit 9 of 10 shots.

Tevian Jones had 17 points for Southern Utah (5-1), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Aanen Moody added 15 points. Ivan Madunic had 10 points.

Cameron Gooden had 16 points for the Trailblazers (3-1). Jacob Nicolds added 15 points. Frank Staine had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-18 14:48 GMT+08:00

