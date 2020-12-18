Alexa
Jeffries, Marble II carry Wyoming over Omaha 82-78

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 12:29
Jeffries, Marble II carry Wyoming over Omaha 82-78

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Drake Jeffries had 19 points as Wyoming narrowly beat Nebraska Omaha 82-78 on Thursday night.

Kwane Marble II added 17 points for the Cowboys (6-1), who won their fifth straight, while Marcus Williams chipped in 15. Hunter Maldonado had 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Wanjang Tut scored a career-high 27 points plus nine rebounds and four blocks for the Mavericks (2-7). Matt Pile added 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Ayo Akinwole had 14 points and six rebounds.

Akinwole hit a 3-pointer to pull Omaha within 77-76 with 1:03 to play but the Cowboys scored the next five on six free throws. The Mavericks missed to key free throws before adding a late bucket.

Updated : 2020-12-18 14:48 GMT+08:00

