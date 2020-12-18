Alexa
Udenyi leads Seattle over College of Idaho 78-54

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 12:35
SEATTLE (AP) — Emeka Udenyi recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Seattle to a 78-54 win over NAIA's College of Idaho on Thursday night.

Udenyi collected Seattle's first double-double of the season. Darrion Trammell had 16 points and six assists for Seattle (5-4). Riley Grigsby added 15 points. Vasja Pandza had 13 points.

Jalen Galloway had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Coyotes.

The teams have one previous meeting, a 76-64 win at home for the College of Idaho on Dec. 20, 1982.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-18 14:47 GMT+08:00

