By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 12:25
Douglas, Scott carry Loyola Marymount past UC Irvine 51-48

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dameane Douglas posted 18 points and Loyola Marymount edged UC Irvine 51-48 on Thursday night.

Douglas made a pair of free throws to stretch the Lions' lead to 50-41 with 2:11 to play. UCI's Jeron Artest made a 3-pointer and Justin Hohn a layup to pull to 50-48 with 38 seconds left. Collin Welp missed a 3-point shot for the Anteaters to end it.

Eli Scott added 11 points for Loyola Marymount (4-3). Mattias Markusson chipped in seven points. Ivan Alipiev had seven rebounds.

Dawson Baker had 12 points for the Anteaters (2-4). Welp added 11 points and 19 rebounds. Brad Greene had three blocks.

Updated : 2020-12-18 14:47 GMT+08:00

