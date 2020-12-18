Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

North Alabama routs Crowley's Ridge College 99-51

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 12:11
North Alabama routs Crowley's Ridge College 99-51

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Emanuel Littles had career highs of 20 points and 19 rebounds and North Alabama rolled past NAIA member Crowley’s Ridge College 99-51 on Thursday night.

Mervin James had 18 points and 14 rebounds for North Alabama (3-2). C.J. Brim and Jamari Blackmon both added 13 points.

Littles moved into 10th in career rebounding for the Lions with 563, passing Charles Cunningham.

Bo Roberson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers. Logan Willett added 10 points. Tyrell Ware had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-18 13:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss