Sun Belt football championship game canceled

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 12:07
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — The Sun Belt Conference football championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program.

An entire position group would have been unavailable to play because of contact tracing.

Both schools were in line for a New Year’s Six bowl spot with a victory.

Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0, No. 12 CFP) is the conference’s first top 10 team. It was set to host the title game.

Louisiana-Lafayette is 9-1 overall, 7-1 in the Sun Belt and No. 19 in the CFP.

