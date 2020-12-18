Alexa
Eastern Kentucky tops Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 118-54

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 11:56
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Brandon Knapper had 25 points, tying his career high, as Eastern Kentucky romped past Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 118-54 on Thursday night.

Tre King added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Colonels.

JacQuess Hobbs had 15 points for Eastern Kentucky (6-2). Cheikh Faye added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Antoine Darby had 17 points for the Pioneers. Chris Rawlins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Kereion Douglas had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

