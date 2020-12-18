Alexa
Taiwan sends best wishes to COVID-19-infected French president

By  Central News Agency
2020/12/18 19:00
(Facebook, Emmanuel Macron photo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has extended best wishes on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan to French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (Dec. 17), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

The message was conveyed to Macron via the French representative in Taiwan Jean-François Casabonne-Masonnave and Taiwan's representative office in France on Thursday, according to the foreign ministry.

In response, Casabonne-Masonnave thanked Taiwan for its good wishes and said Macron was experiencing only mild symptoms of COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by the Elysée Palace on Thursday, Macron will self-isolate for seven days and work remotely.

