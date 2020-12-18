Taiwan's representative office in Somaliland promotes scholarships for local students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in Somaliland on Wednesday (Dec. 16) held a session in which it provided information about scholarships to local students, with an eye toward building the next generation of experts in the East African self-declared state.

The event was held at the office and covered the requirements for the Taiwan Scholarship and International Cooperation and Development Fund’s Scholarships. Taiwan’s envoy to Somaliland Luo Chen-hua (羅震華) said that because education is such an integral part of bilateral cooperation, Taiwan will begin accepting applications for the two scholarships next year to help cultivate economic and construction talent in Somaliland.

Luo said the representative office will coordinate with Somaliland's foreign and education ministries on selecting local students with "good academic performance and character" to study in Taiwan. Luo stated that the two countries are also focusing on cultivating talent in the fields of medicine and health, agriculture, information and communications, and the blue economy, CNA reported.

Somaliland Deputy Foreign Minister Liban Yusuf Osman and Ministry of Education and Higher Studies Director-General Ahmed Muse Murud thanked Taiwan for providing opportunities for Somaliland students to further their studies. At the same time, they expressed that they will cooperate with the Taiwan office to select outstanding students, who will return to contribute to Somaliland after completing their studies.

Since Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and his Somaliland counterpart Yasin Hagi Mohamoud jointly signed the “Bilateral Protocol between and by the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Government of the Republic of Somaliland” in February of this year, the two sides have actively engaged in various cooperative projects.