Singapore opens borders to Taiwan visitors today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singapore on Friday (Dec. 18) opened up to visitors from Taiwan for the first time since the start of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, making it only the seventh country or region to which Singapore has fully opened its borders.

People in Taiwan can now visit Singapore as long as they apply for an "air travel pass (ATP)" before making their trip. When they arrive in Singapore, they must undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the coronavirus at the airport, and as long as the results are negative, they will be free to roam about the island without being issued a Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

As Singapore has managed to bring local outbreaks under control since August and given the fact that Taiwan has not seen a local infection in 250 days, Singaporean authorities last week announced that it would begin opening its borders to visitors from Taiwan on Dec. 18.

In a press release issued on Dec. 11, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced that "Taiwan has a comprehensive public health surveillance system and has displayed successful control over the spread of the COVID-19 virus." It noted that the risk of importing the virus from Taiwan is low given that the island country has gone so long without a confirmed local infection.

Since Dec. 11, passengers coming from Taiwan could apply for an ATP. Those wishing to apply for an ATP from Taiwan must submit an application at least seven days before their trip and must have been in Taiwan at least 14 days before entry.

Taiwan now joins an elite group of countries and regions to which Singapore has opened its borders, including Australia, Brunei, Hong Kong, China, New Zealand, and Vietnam. Meanwhile, although Taiwan is maintaining a ban on tourists from Singapore and still requires a 14-day quarantine for most arrivals, it recently categorized Singapore as a low-risk country and reduced the quarantine for essential and business travelers from Singapore to five days.