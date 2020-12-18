Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

East Tennessee State tops Columbia International 96-54

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 10:49
East Tennessee State tops Columbia International 96-54

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer registered 19 points as East Tennessee State rolled past Columbia International 96-54 on Thursday night.

Damari Monsanto and Serrel Smith added 11 points apiece for the Buccaneers (3-3). Ty Brewer had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Corey Benton had 11 points for the Rams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

94 words

Publish Settings

Updated : 2020-12-18 11:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss