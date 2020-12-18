Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Guam governor plans Taiwan visit to discuss travel bubble

US Pacific territory eyes reopening to Taiwanese tourists

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/18 12:06
Guam is a tourism hotspot for Taiwanese. (Pixabay photo)

Guam is a tourism hotspot for Taiwanese. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Guam Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero revealed Wednesday (Dec. 16) that she plans to visit Taiwan in January to discuss a two-way tourism bubble.

During a press conference, the governor said the U.S. territory could reopen to tourism in the first quarter of 2021 and that she is planning to lead a delegation to Taiwan next month for travel bubble talks. She said the East Asian nation of 23 million is "not a concern" for her because it has successfully contained the spread of coronavirus and recorded only a few hundred positive cases and seven deaths.

Leon Guerrero stressed that the Guam government is dedicated to encouraging travel from Taiwan and other markets. However, she said more vaccinations will need to be rolled out locally before the island opens up to tourists, reported Pacific News Center.

Last week, Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez pointed out that Taiwan was one of Guam's main sources of tourists prior to the pandemic. He expects the recovery of Taiwan's tourism sector to be the fastest in the world, adding that Taiwanese carriers StarLux and EVA Air have both received approval to resume air services to Guam, according to The Guam Daily Post.

When asked Thursday (Dec. 17) about Leon Guerrero's planned visit, Taiwanese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said visits by foreign officials are always welcome. She said officials from Taiwan and Guam have had conversations about establishing a travel bubble and that more information will be provided once a consensus is reached, reported CNA.

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 757 coronavirus cases and seven deaths. Meanwhile, Guam has recorded 8,152 cases, including 120 who succumbed to the disease.
Guam
travel bubble
tourism bubble
Lourdes Leon Guerrero
Taiwan visit
travel
tourism
coronavirus
pandemic
Joanne Ou
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

WHO says Beijing welcomes COVID-19 investigators trip to China
WHO says Beijing welcomes COVID-19 investigators trip to China
2020/12/17 23:00
WHO: Vaccination in Asia-Pacific expected mid or late 2021
WHO: Vaccination in Asia-Pacific expected mid or late 2021
2020/12/17 19:00
France's Macron has tested positive for COVID-19
France's Macron has tested positive for COVID-19
2020/12/17 18:15
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
2020/12/17 18:00
Food Taipei becomes one of world’s few expos amid pandemic
Food Taipei becomes one of world’s few expos amid pandemic
2020/12/17 16:20

Updated : 2020-12-18 13:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss