Guam governor plans Taiwan visit to discuss travel bubble

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Guam Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero revealed Wednesday (Dec. 16) that she plans to visit Taiwan in January to discuss a two-way tourism bubble.

During a press conference, the governor said the U.S. territory could reopen to tourism in the first quarter of 2021 and that she is planning to lead a delegation to Taiwan next month for travel bubble talks. She said the East Asian nation of 23 million is "not a concern" for her because it has successfully contained the spread of coronavirus and recorded only a few hundred positive cases and seven deaths.

Leon Guerrero stressed that the Guam government is dedicated to encouraging travel from Taiwan and other markets. However, she said more vaccinations will need to be rolled out locally before the island opens up to tourists, reported Pacific News Center.

Last week, Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez pointed out that Taiwan was one of Guam's main sources of tourists prior to the pandemic. He expects the recovery of Taiwan's tourism sector to be the fastest in the world, adding that Taiwanese carriers StarLux and EVA Air have both received approval to resume air services to Guam, according to The Guam Daily Post.

When asked Thursday (Dec. 17) about Leon Guerrero's planned visit, Taiwanese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said visits by foreign officials are always welcome. She said officials from Taiwan and Guam have had conversations about establishing a travel bubble and that more information will be provided once a consensus is reached, reported CNA.

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 757 coronavirus cases and seven deaths. Meanwhile, Guam has recorded 8,152 cases, including 120 who succumbed to the disease.