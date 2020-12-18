Adobe launches Adobe Sign on Microsoft Azure in Singapore to accelerate modernization of digital signing experiences

Strategic partnership furthers Adobe’s commitment to support end-to-end digital experiences for private and public sector organizations in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 December 2020 - Adobe today announced the launch of Adobe Sign on Microsoft Azure with the establishment of a local data center in Singapore. A critical ingredient of Adobe Document Cloud, Adobe Sign is Adobe's eSignature solution.

Singapore is a leader in Asia Pacific (APAC) in terms of the maturity of public and private sector digital experiences. The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) recently announced the launch of an ambitious national digital identity (NDI) project, 'Sign with Singpass', that will enable digital document signing on a number of platforms, including Adobe. The initiative is also expected to extend into the corporate use ecosystem to benefit businesses in the private sector, particularly those in legal and financial services, and telecommunications.

Adobe will introduce Adobe Sign on Azure in 2021, further removing barriers to the cloud for local enterprises. For years, Adobe and Microsoft have worked together to unite data, content and workflows, helping brands worldwide transform their businesses. Adobe Sign is Microsoft's preferred e-signature solution that integrates across the company's portfolio, including Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Adobe Sign customers include Hitachi, HSBC and TSB Bank.

"Today we are announcing deepening integration of Adobe Sign on Microsoft Azure in Singapore to bring computing power closer to users and provide support for 'Sign with SingPass'. The launch will enhance collaboration and business agility for organizations that are already running Adobe and Microsoft solutions. As businesses transition to remote or hybrid work models, we've seen demand for Adobe Sign increase by over 200 percent since the end of last year through Q3 this year. This highlights the critical role that digital documents play in today's environment," said Chandra Sinnathamby, Head of Adobe Document Cloud, Asia Pacific.

Enterprise users of applications that run on Azure will enjoy easy deployment of digital signing processes via Adobe Sign, which is already built into the enterprise foundation of familiar programs such as Microsoft Sharepoint, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Outlook.

Gerald Leo, Commercial Partners Director, Microsoft Singapore said, "Microsoft and Adobe have been long-term partners in providing secure, end-to-end digital customer experiences, and Adobe has recently been recognized as the 2020 Microsoft Global Alliance Partner of the Year. This underscores the depth and breadth of the partnership, and now with the expansion of Adobe Sign integration on Microsoft Azure to Singapore, businesses will benefit from uninterrupted digital workflows and experiences."

As a global leader in digital document experiences and the inventor of the PDF, Adobe is uniquely positioned to support secure digital document processes in APAC. In addition to its support for Singapore's NDI, Adobe also partners with governments globally on initiatives including Aadhaar signing in India, and is currently authorized in the U.S. as Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Tailored -- a standardized approach that makes it easier for government agencies to quickly adopt new cloud services. Furthering this commitment, Adobe has announced the intent to pursue FedRAMP Moderate status for Adobe Sign.

"The need for presence-less, paperless solutions is increasingly important to enable enterprises and individuals to transact digitally. Adobe will be integrating with SingPass Sign to offer digital signatures that are identifiable and uniquely linked to the signer. Their partnership with Azure will further propagate the benefits of using Sign with SingPass to their clients and create seamless digital experiences for end users. GovTech will continue to work with our partners to accelerate digitalization for businesses and provide more convenient digital services for SingPass users," said Kwok Quek Sin, Senior Director, National Digital Identity, GovTech.





© 2020 Adobe Inc. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners



