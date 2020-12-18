Banton's triple-double leads Nebraska over Doane 110-64

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dalano Banton had a triple-double to lead Nebraska to a 110-64 victory over NAIA-member Doane on Thursday night.

Banton had 13 points, 11 rebounds, and matched a career-best with 10 assists. He also blocked three shots, and has reached double figure scoring in each game this season.

Teddy Allen, who entered sixth in the Big Ten in scoring, had 11 of his 16 points in the first half for Nebraska (4-3). Yvan Ouedraogo had career highs with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Kobe Webster added 12 points.

Trevor Lakes chipped in 12 points, on four 3-pointers, in his Nebraska debut. A 6-7 senior transfer from Division II Indianapolis, Lakes was declared eligible following Wednesday's NCAA ruling allowing sit-out transfers to play without losing a season of eligibility. He totaled nearly 1,000 career points and 400 rebounds at Indianapolis.

Joe Burt and Trey Winkler scored 11 points apiece for Doane, which replaced Florida A&M on the Cornhuskers' schedule.

Nebraska jumped out on a 31-19 run, capped by Allen's 3-pointer, and led 57-26 at the break. All eleven players scored for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska is scheduled to open its Big Ten Conference schedule at Wisconsin on Tuesday.

