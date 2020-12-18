Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Raiders QB Derek Carr leaves game with groin injury

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 10:01
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) limps on the sidelines after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL foot...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, D...

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) limps on the sidelines after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL foot...

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, D...

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury.

Carr came up lame on a third-down scramble near the goal line in the first quarter for the Raiders on Thursday night. He went immediately to the locker room and the team said he was questionable to return.

Carr has started 108 of 110 regular-season games for the Raiders since taking over as starter as a rookie in Week 1 in 2014. He missed the final game of the 2016 season and a playoff game that that season with a broken leg and one game in 2017 with a broken bone in his back.

Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 by Tennessee, took over for Carr on the next drive for the Raiders. It is Mariota’s first action all season after signing a contract with $7.5 million guaranteed this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-18 11:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss