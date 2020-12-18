Alexa
Thomas lifts Sacred Heart over LIU-Brooklyn 87-72

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 08:40
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Thomas scored a career-high 23 points as Sacred Heart topped Long Island-Brooklyn 87-72 on Thursday. Aaron Clarke added 20 points for the Pioneers.

Alex Watson had 15 points for Sacred Heart (1-2, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Cantavio Dutreil added 10 rebounds. Thomas also had career highs of nine rebounds and six assists.

The Pioneers lost by 20 points to Long Island-Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Ty Flowers had 23 pointsand Jerome Jackson Jr. 21 for the Sharks (1-1, 1-1). Eral Penn added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com T

Updated : 2020-12-18 10:19 GMT+08:00

