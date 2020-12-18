Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams active for Chargers vs. Raiders

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 08:04
Keenan Allen, Mike Williams active for Chargers vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers will have starting receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams active for a division showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen is active Thursday night despite a hamstring injury and Williams is active despite an injured back. Both receivers had been listed as questionable.

The Raiders will be without cornerback Nevin Lawson, who was listed questionable with an illness. Las Vegas already had ruled out cornerback Damon Arnette, safety Johnathan Abram and linebacker Nicholas Morrow with concussions, and defensive end Clelin Ferrell with a shoulder injury.

The other inactive players for the Raiders are quarterback Nathan Peterman and tackle Brandon Parker. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson also won’t coach because of COVID-19 related reasons.

The inactive players for the Chargers are right tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion), LB Emeke Egbule (illness), LB Denzel Perryman, S Nasir Adderley (shoulder), QB Easton Stick, WR Joe Reed and RB Justin Jackson.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-18 10:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss