Matos scores 16 to carry New Mexico over LeTourneau 90-58

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 08:18
HOUSTON (AP) — Bayron Matos had 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift New Mexico to a 90-58 win over Division III LeTourneau on Thursday.

Makuach Maluach had 15 points and 12 rebounds for New Mexico (3-0). Rod Brown added 13 points and eight rebounds. Valdir Manuel had seven rebounds.

The Lobos outrebounded LeTourneau 79-32, a record for rebounds, as the Yellowjackets shot just 28% (22 of 79).

It was the third game in five days for New Mexico to finally open the season at the home or Rice, the Lobos opponent last Sunday.

Andrew Eberhardt had 19 points for the YellowJackets, who played their fifth Division I exhibition game. Deonte Jackson added 14 points. Kyle Matthews had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

