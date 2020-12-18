Alexa
Davis, Burrell lead Lady Vols past No. 15 Indiana

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 07:31
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and Tennessee handed No. 15 Indiana its second-straight loss 66-58 on Thursday afternoon.

Rae Burrell added 18 points for the Lady Vols (4-1), who had a 16-point lead in the third quarter cut to one before coming up with clutch plays down the stretch. Jordan Horston had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Ali Patberg led the Hoosiers (2-2), who were coming off a loss to then No. 11 Kentucky, with 16 points and Jaelynn Penn added 14 with 10 rebounds.

Indiana's only lead was 2-0. Tennessee led by eight after the first quarter, 34-24 at the half and 45-26 at 7:50 of the third quarter as Burrell hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Hoosiers cut the deficit to 52-46 entering the fourth quarter and trailed 54-53 when Patberg made 1 of 2 free throws with 6:57 to go.

Tennessee was in the midst of a cold streak missing seven straight shots until Davis scored on three straight possessions and the Lady Vols made five of their last six. Meanwhile, Indiana started a streak of seven straight misses and finishing the game making 1 of its last 12.

Tennessee, whose had their last game at No. 23 Texas postponed on Sunday, outrebounded Indiana 51-38.

Indiana, which also had its last game canceled, went 2 of 27 from 3-point range and shot 32% (22 of 69) overall.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-18 08:45 GMT+08:00

