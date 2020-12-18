Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ky. high court: online poker site must pay state $1 billion

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 07:53
Ky. high court: online poker site must pay state $1 billion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday that an online poker company must pay more than $1 billion to the state for illegal gambling losses in a court battle that began a decade ago.

The ruling from the state's high court reinstated a Franklin Circuit Court judgement against PokerStars.com after the state appeals court rejected the collection of the gambling losses in 2018. At the time, the total stood at $870 million, plus interest.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release that the total amount was nearly $1.3 billion that would be ordered to be recovered.

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky has losses due to PokerStars’ illegal internet gambling criminal syndicate,” the court wrote in its ruling. “The amount recovered in this case may not cover the actual cost suffered by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet filed the lawsuit in 2010. From 2006 to 2011, the state said, about 34,000 Kentucky residents lost more than $290 million wagered on PokerStars’ website. The company later blocked Kentucky residents from using the site.

In 2015, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate agreed with the cabinet's suit and ordered the company to pay back $290 million. Wingate then tripled that amount against the company for making what he said was “a calculation that breaking the law was good for business.”

Beshear said Thursday that the state would “take aggressive steps to collect the judgment for the benefit of all Kentuckians.”

An email message to a PokerStars spokeswoman did not get an immediate response Thursday night. An attorney for the company referred questions to the spokeswoman.

Updated : 2020-12-18 08:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss