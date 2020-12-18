Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Florida signs Anthony Duclair to 1-year contract

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 07:11
Florida signs Anthony Duclair to 1-year contract

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — All-Star winger Anthony Duclair has agreed to join the Florida Panthers on a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old Duclair had a career-high 23 goals and 17 assists for Ottawa last season. Florida becomes his sixth team; Duclair has 79 goals and 83 assists in parts of six NHL seasons.

“Anthony is a dynamic and highly skilled player who is capable of being a dependable offensive contributor for our team” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “He possesses tremendous speed and goal-scoring ability and earned an opportunity to be named an NHL All-Star last season.”

Duclair has also played for Columbus, Chicago, Arizona and the New York Rangers.

Updated : 2020-12-18 08:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss