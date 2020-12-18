Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jones, Harvey lead S. Illinois over North Dakota 85-64

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 06:38
Jones, Harvey lead S. Illinois over North Dakota 85-64

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones posted 18 points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds and Southern Illinois routed North Dakota 85-64 on Thursday.

Ben Harvey added 18 points for the Salukis (4-0), who closed the first half with a 20-4 run for a 17-point lead. Trent Brown chipped in 10 points.

The teams will play again Friday afternoon, a test for when they go to their respective conferences, which will feature back-to-back games this season.

Gertautas Urbonavicius and Caleb Nero scored 13 points each for the Fighting Hawks (1-6) and Filip Rebraca added 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-18 08:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss